Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

