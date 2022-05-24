Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,350 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRA International were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CRA International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 326,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in CRA International in the 3rd quarter valued at $790,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRA International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRA International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

CRA International stock opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.65. CRA International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $148.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

About CRA International (Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.