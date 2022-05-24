Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,573 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,656,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 139.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 71,758 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 779,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 58,861 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 40,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 45,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,251 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMOT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.25 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

