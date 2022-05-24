Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,150 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Model N were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Model N by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of MODN opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $807.18 million, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,480 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $34,942.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,224 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $76,118.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 146,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,109.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,166 shares of company stock worth $565,492 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MODN. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Model N Profile (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.