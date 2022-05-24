Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Heska as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Heska by 1,944.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Heska during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Heska during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heska during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -77.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.46. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.92 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Heska had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

