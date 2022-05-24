Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,460,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 636,949 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $115,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Western Union by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Western Union by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

WU opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 41.41%.

WU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

