Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $7.06 Million Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,210 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,412,000. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.14. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

