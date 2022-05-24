Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $115.48 Million Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,987 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.34% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $115,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 213,252 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

FR stock opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.26.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.