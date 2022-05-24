Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,121 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Masimo were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Masimo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,951,000 after purchasing an additional 87,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $9,979,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

MASI stock opened at $142.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.28.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.