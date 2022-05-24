Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,625 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Coupa Software worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COUP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 3.7% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.10.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $108,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

COUP stock opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.43 and a 52 week high of $283.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

