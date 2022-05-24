Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 8,803 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 309.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total transaction of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,890,485. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.33.

TDG opened at $565.16 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $531.23 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $622.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $626.35. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.