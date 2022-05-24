Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,280 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of Exponent worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after buying an additional 29,823 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter valued at $233,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exponent by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 64.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 78,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Exponent by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.49 and a 12 month high of $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.71.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

