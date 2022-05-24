Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $6.93 Million Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,859 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.13% of Trupanion worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trupanion alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRUP. StockNews.com began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 450 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,626,374.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,958 shares of company stock worth $2,245,877 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.44 and a beta of 2.15. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.