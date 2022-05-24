Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,158,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Church & Dwight worth $118,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 721,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after acquiring an additional 108,601 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Church & Dwight by 15.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Church & Dwight by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

