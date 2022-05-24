Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $7.16 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 184.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,096 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 45.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 22.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.00.

COO stock opened at $338.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.48. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.43 and a twelve month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $294,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

