Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,759 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,603,000 after purchasing an additional 149,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.6% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after acquiring an additional 417,705 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,832,000 after acquiring an additional 42,873 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.86.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $346.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.35 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

