Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $118.09 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,238 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 16,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $118,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 493.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 152,119 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,741,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Summit Redstone upgraded Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.27.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

