Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 1,560 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 5,762.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $90.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.59. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.39 and a fifty-two week high of $133.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

