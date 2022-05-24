Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 141.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,946 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $855,537.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,392,967.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,961,440.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,935 shares of company stock worth $4,464,910 in the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZNTL opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.91. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.72.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

