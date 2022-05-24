Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 21,965 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,965 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Cboe Global Markets worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.09.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $107.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.33. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

