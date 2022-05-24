Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.94.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

