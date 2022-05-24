Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.63.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,847,166.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $133,673.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.