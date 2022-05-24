Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Stock Position Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,449 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in Duke Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 18,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $66.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average of $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Duke Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.