Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Decreased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 417,416 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.60. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 86.40%.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Corning Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.