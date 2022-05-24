Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 189,644 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,644 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,617,000 after purchasing an additional 437,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,312,000 after purchasing an additional 115,532 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,086,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,693,000 after purchasing an additional 524,295 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in DISH Network by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,041,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,015,717.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.84.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

