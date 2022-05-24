Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 124,744 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Five Below worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below stock opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.64 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.72.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

