Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.10% of Bio-Techne worth $20,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,870.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $394.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.43.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $364.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.07. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $335.02 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.