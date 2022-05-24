Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) versus Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) Critical Survey

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) and Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Better Therapeutics and Talkspace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Talkspace 0 4 2 0 2.33

Better Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,062.79%. Talkspace has a consensus price target of $4.73, suggesting a potential upside of 311.59%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than Talkspace.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Better Therapeutics and Talkspace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 3,045.30 -$40.33 million N/A N/A Talkspace $113.67 million 1.57 -$62.74 million ($1.41) -0.82

Better Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talkspace.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Better Therapeutics and Talkspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -142.64% -46.31% Talkspace -60.31% -49.10% -40.27%

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats Talkspace on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes. The company's products under development also include BT-002, a PDT that help patients with hypertension improve their blood pressure; and BT-003, a PDT that help patients with hyperlipidemia enhance cholesterol levels. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Talkspace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

