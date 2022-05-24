Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 205,146 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,146 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $20,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,356 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,264,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,498 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,231,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,122,000 after acquiring an additional 561,448 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,582 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,542,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,971,000 after purchasing an additional 505,886 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COLD opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.34. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.33%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

