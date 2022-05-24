Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 16,293 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of Delta Air Lines worth $20,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $7,325,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 140,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 45,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

In other news, Director Greg Creed acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $484,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,330. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,122 shares of company stock worth $1,089,874. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $48.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.55) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.