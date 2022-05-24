Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 4,122 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBRG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.75.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

