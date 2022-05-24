Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Roblox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 2.29. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Roblox from $65.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

