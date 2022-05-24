Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,968 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 83,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,527,000.

IYR stock opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.64. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $92.89 and a 12 month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

