Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,403,343,000 after buying an additional 173,677 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ASML by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,401,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after buying an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ASML by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,558,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ASML by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after buying an additional 613,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($851.06) to €710.00 ($755.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $854.38.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $554.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $607.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $685.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $509.55 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $227.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. ASML’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

