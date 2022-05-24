Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,572,000 after buying an additional 136,327 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,978 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Markel by 734.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,798,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,506.67.

Markel stock opened at $1,351.34 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,155.00 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,419.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,308.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.