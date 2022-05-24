Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 218,150 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218,150 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.14% of New York Community Bancorp worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.62.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

