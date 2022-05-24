JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 160.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 483,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.31% of Ameren worth $69,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,636,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,636,000 after purchasing an additional 264,628 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 51,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren stock opened at $93.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average of $88.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

