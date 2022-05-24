Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 18,726 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of STAG Industrial worth $13,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,750 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of STAG opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.31%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

