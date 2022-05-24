Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 1,515.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,010 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in TransUnion by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

TRU opened at $82.61 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $79.02 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

