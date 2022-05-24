Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $579,000 Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in National Bank by 1,364.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 123,375 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,394,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,458,000 after buying an additional 118,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in National Bank by 26.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 108,010 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,652,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in National Bank by 8.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,026,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 78,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $232,116.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,454,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens upped their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NBHC opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $48.24.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.51 million. National Bank had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.23%. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

About National Bank (Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

