Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 122.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,320 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

NYSE:AVY opened at $166.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $156.51 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.16%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

