Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 68,592 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,592 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $21,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $228,476.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,008,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $1,709,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,534 shares of company stock worth $6,270,060 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $89.33 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $406.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.04.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

