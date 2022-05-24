The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 245,507 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $26,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Citigroup started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

