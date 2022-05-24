Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 15,399 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Penn National Gaming worth $13,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.35. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $86.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

