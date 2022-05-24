Head to Head Comparison: SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) vs. Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR)

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating) and SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvera Communications and SoftBank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvera Communications 14.39% 9.75% 5.50% SoftBank Group -25.91% -12.81% -3.41%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nuvera Communications and SoftBank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A SoftBank Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of SoftBank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuvera Communications and SoftBank Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvera Communications $65.84 million 1.58 $12.25 million N/A N/A SoftBank Group $55.42 billion 1.28 -$15.22 billion ($4.48) -4.60

Nuvera Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoftBank Group.

Dividends

Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. SoftBank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. SoftBank Group pays out -2.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Nuvera Communications beats SoftBank Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvera Communications, Inc. operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network. It also provides video services, including commercial TV programming, cable television services, and video-on-demand services; high-speed Internet to business and residential customers; e-mail and managed services comprising web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long-distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, it is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories; and the operation of various IPTV and CATV systemsAs of December 31, 2021, the company served 32,520 broadband connections and 17,216 access lines in the Minnesota communities of Bellechester, Courtland, Elko, Evan, Goodhue, Hanska, Hutchinson, Klossner, Litchfield, Mazeppa, New Market, New Ulm, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, Sanborn, Savage, Searles, Sleepy Eye, Springfield, and White Rock, as well as the adjacent rural areas of Blue Earth, Brown, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, Rice, Scott and Wabasha counties in south-central Minnesota. It also serves the community of Aurelia, Iowa as well as the adjacent rural areas surrounding Aurelia. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. Nuvera Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

SoftBank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies; SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds; SoftBank; and Arm. It offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices. The company is also involved in internet advertising marketing, online advertising distribution, e-book distribution, investment, and planning and operation of a fashion e-commerce website; and designs and develops mobile robots. In addition, it designs microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; sells software tools; and generates, supplies, and sells electricity from renewable energy sources, as well as offers related services. Further, the company provides investment management and marketing services, smartphone payment services, PC software downloads, banking services, and solutions and services for online businesses; distributes video, voice, and data content; manufactures, distributes, and sells IT-related products, as well as IT-related services; and manages funds. The company operates a professional baseball team, as well as manages and maintains baseball stadium and other sports facilities; and operates ITmedia, an IT information site. It also operates the fashion online shopping website ZOZOTOWN. The company was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. SoftBank Group Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

