Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 262.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,950 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Sun Communities by 658.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Sun Communities by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $158.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.73 and its 200 day moving average is $186.54. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.51 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 113.55%.

About Sun Communities (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.