PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 201.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.84.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $146.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.67 and a 200-day moving average of $174.03. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.37 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

