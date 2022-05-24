Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

