Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 586 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,355,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,423,000 after purchasing an additional 376,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,059,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,532 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,398,000 after purchasing an additional 289,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.15.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $320.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.28. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

