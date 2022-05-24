Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Holdings Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,055 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Incyte by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Incyte by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Incyte by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Incyte by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 218,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.13 per share, for a total transaction of $15,983,512.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

